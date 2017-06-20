TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Galantas Gold Corporation (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GAL)(AIM: GAL) confirms the distribution of the Annual Report and Accounts and the distribution to shareholders of the Management Information Circular and Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting set for 26th June 2017, details of which may be found on the Company's website www.galantas.com.

The Company has a 100% interest in the Omagh Gold Mine, which has an operational processing plant and tailings facility with an excellent environmental record. The plant uses a non-toxic, froth flotation process, without the use of cyanide or mercury and produces a gold concentrate which is exported for smelting. The remaining tailing sands are clean and free from acid drainage. The plant is on stand-by awaiting ore from underground development. The underground mine, when fully developed, is expected to create 130 jobs plus others in service industries associated with the development.

