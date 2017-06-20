The Italian fund was able to reach €250 million in funding through its fourth and final financing round.

Italy-based asset management and banking company Tages Group announced that its solar fund Tages Helios has raised €43 million in its fourth and final financing round.

Overall, the company has reached an aggregate amount of €250 million through its four rounds. Tages said that around 75% of funds come from insurance companies, while 10% is represented by investments made by pension funds. The remaining funds were provided by banks (3%), qualified private investors (3%), ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...