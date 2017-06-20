

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senate Republicans plan to vote on their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare as soon as next week, although the results of a CBS News poll show the vast majority of Americans are unclear about what the legislation will do.



Seventy-six percent of Americans said they have not heard enough about the GOP healthcare plan to know what it will do, while just 23 percent said they have a good understanding.



Most Republicans, Democrats, and independents agree they haven't heard enough to feel they have a good understanding of the Republican plans yet, CBS News noted.



The poll subsequently found that 73 percent of Americans think Senate Republicans should discuss their plans publicly. Just 25 percent believe the discussions should remain private.



While the vast majority of Democrats and independents support a public discussion, Republicans are more divided on the issue.



Fifty-six percent of Republicans said GOP lawmakers should discuss their plans publicly, although 41 percent prefer the private approach.



Democrats have lashed out at the secrecy of the negotiations on the bill and have made efforts to delay a vote on the legislation.



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., claimed, 'Republicans are drafting this bill in secret because they're ashamed of it, plain and simple.'



Amid the uncertainty about what the Republican bill will do, the poll found mixed views on the potential impact of the plan.



Forty-five percent of Americans predicted the plan would have no effect on them personally, while 33 percent think it will hurt them and 15 percent expect it to help them.



CBS News noted women and lower-income Americans are particularly likely to say they will be hurt personally by the plans.



The poll also found that most Americans would prefer improvements to Obamacare rather than a complete repeal of the law.



Fifty-seven percent said Obamacare needs some changes compared to the 28 percent that think it needs to be repealed entirely. Just 12 percent said the law should be kept in place as is.



The CBS News survey of 1,117 adults was conducted by SSRS between June 15th and 18th and has a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX