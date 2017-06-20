Turkish Airlines Picked Up Four Awards in the 2017 Skytrax World Airline Awards

ISTANBUL, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Turkish Airlines has picked up four awards this year; "Best Airline in Southern Europe", "Best Business Class Onboard Catering", "World's Best Business Class Lounge", and "Best Business Class Dining Lounge" in the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

The results of 2017 World Airline Awards were announced today at Paris Airshow. The awards were presented to Turkish Airlines' Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Mr. M. Ä°lker Ayci by the CEO of Skytrax, Mr. Edward Plaisted.

Mr. Ayci stated; "Being deemed worthy of these awards is a hallmark of our outstanding effort that we show in all spheres of aviation and the steady growth that we perform in this direction. Maintaining its leading position in its region, Turkish Airlines continues to be rewarded by passengers from all over the world. We achieved numerous successes till today, but we are the members of a strong, determined and self-sacrificing family that is always highly motivated for greater successes as long as being rewarded. We are confident that both these motivations and our huge effort will lead us to much greater successes in the near future."

As the most respected global airline passenger survey organisation in the industry, Skytrax evaluates traveller experiences across different airport service and product key performance indicators. And following this evaluation process it awards the most successful organizations with its World Airline Awards described as 'the Oscars of the aviation industry'.

According to this year' results, its worldwide known lounge, "Turkish Airlines Lounge Istanbul" which offers the wide range of activities and services that transforms pre-flight or connecting time into its own special experience, unique to Turkish Airlines, earned the flag carrier the top spot in the category, "World's Best Business Class Lounge".

Turkish Airlines was also awarded in the category "Best Business Class Lounge Dining" for its excellent catering service offered for its Business Class passengers at this world famous lounge.

Maintaining the same momentum in 2013, 2014, and 2016, Turkish Airlines continued to be recognized as the"Best Business Class Onboard Catering"with its seamless inflight catering service.

