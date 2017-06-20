Microland, a leading global hybrid IT service provider, announced that it has been positioned as a "Major Contender" in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix™ for Solutions: IT Infrastructure Services Automation 2017.

As a part of this report, Everest Group analyzed 15 leading service providers on a combination of analyst assessment and feedback, collated from client interviews. Based on the analysis, Microland emerged as a Major Contender that exhibited deep domain expertise across technologies with a business outcome driven approach to deliver both immediate and future requirements for its clients. Microland leverages its comprehensive suite of proprietary platforms, integration expertise in third party tools and in-house developed consulting framework to deliver end-to-end automation solutions across the entire IT stack.

Chirajeet Sengupta, Partner, Information Technology Services at Everest Group said,"Microlandhasdeveloped a credible suite of IT infrastructure services automation solutions that span across IT operations, workplace, cloud, analytics and reporting. Clients have praised Microland's proactiveness in pushing automation within existing contracts, high level of integration of solutions with existing client tools, and overall flexibility and agility showcased within implementation services offered."

The vendor analysis for Microland is available here.

Sharad Heda, Head of Automation, Executive Leadership Microland said,"Weare excited to be a part of Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Solutions. Microland partners with its customers to help them leverage Automation and Analytics as a strategic transformation lever for entire IT estate as against the tactical, script based, siloed approach that most companies still adopt. Every engagement that we undertake promises to deliver a concrete business outcome in this transformation journey."

About Microland

Microland is a leading Hybrid IT service provider and a trusted partner to enterprises in their IT-as-a-Service journey. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 3,600 professionals across its offices in Europe, Middle East, North America, Australia and India. Microland enables global enterprises to become more agile and innovative through a comprehensive portfolio of services that addresses hybrid IT transformation, workspace, service and end-to-end IT management. For more info: http://www.microland.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620006042/en/

Contacts:

Microland

Richa Handa

Media and Analyst Relations

RichaH@microland.com