Patient Access Solutions Inc. to Present at National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) 141st Investment Conference

COMMACK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2017 / Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of healthcare/financial processing and management solutions for the healthcare, and dental industries, proudly announces that it will be presenting at the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) 141st Investment Conference on June 27, 2017, in New York City.

Bruce Weitzberg, CEO of Patient Access Solutions, will be giving the presentation along with Dr. Michael Gruttadauria, Clinical Director for The CIIT Center. Both will be meeting with investment bankers for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Bruce Weitzberg, CEO, stated, "We are excited to participate at NIBA and share our company's passion and progress, as the CIIT Center grows."

About Patient Access Solutions Inc. (www.pashealth.com)

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, and management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.

About the CIIT Center (www.theciitcenter.com)

The CIIT Center, specializing in the treatment of children with autism spectrum disorder, as well as adults with traumatic brain injury, such as a concussion, and chronic conditions like migraines, post-traumatic stress disorder, autoimmune diseases, and so much more. The Center occupies 12,500-square feet, in a street-level office building located right off two major highways in Plainview, NY. The progressive center provides great efficiency and convenience in how we serve our patients. The goal is to create integrated, personalized treatment programs where the patient and staff work in unison to identify the underlying health conditions causing the issues, as opposed to just treating the symptoms.

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

Since 1982, National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been a not-for-profit association comprised of micro-cap and small-cap professionals encompassing Broker Dealers, Investment Bankers, RIAs, Private Equity Groups, Family Offices, Boutique Corp. Finance, Specialized Investment Brokerages, Venture Capital Groups, Fund Managers, Investors, etc. NIBA provides unique opportunities for investment professionals to make valuable industry connections while gaining new perspectives on critical market challenges, issues, and trends redefining today's dynamic and ever-evolving capital markets.

National Investment Banking Association continues to be the premier forum for quality micro-cap/small-cap companies seeking access and exposure to the financial community. NIBAs must-attend events showcase private and public companies actively seeking access to the financial industry. Companies first present formally to hundreds and then have the opportunity to meet privately and have in-depth discussions with interested parties.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at http://www.sec.gov.

Investor Information

631-241-9404

SOURCE: Patient Access Solutions, Inc.