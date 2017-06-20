IGS Capital Group Limited Announces Appointment of International Associate Directors

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2017 / IGS Capital Group Limited (the "Company" or "IGS") (OTC PINK: SRRYD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sin Man Seung and Lim Jaewoo as international associate directors for the company.

Sin Man Seung and Lim Jaewoo are now the associate directors of the IGS Group Sdn Bhd. With the addition of Sin Man Seung and Lim Jaewoo to our team, their vast professional network will be leveraged upon to continue our business expansion across South East Asia, including the engagement of institutional and strategic investors, enhancing cross-border promotion of real estate developments, and strengthening of distribution networks.

Sin Man Seung

Mr. Sin is a Korean national. In 2000, Mr. Sin started his career by overseeing the operations of the English Language Training School in Korea. In 2007, he joined N Social Marketing Network as their marketing director and subsequently played the role of senior management in several direct marketing industries. Currently, Mr. Sin is a member of the corporate team for IGS Group Sdn Bhd. who is responsible for developing IGS Group in the Asia region.





Lim Jaewoo

Mr. Lim, 50, is a Korean national and an entrepreneur who has successfully operated five wedding and bridal photography outlets and four Bellamed Cosmetic Surgery Hospitals in China and South Korea. Starting his career with Global Marketing USA in 1992, Mr. Lim has 30 years of experience in global marketing and had managed marketing groups in 20 countries worldwide, including Malaysia. Currently, Mr. Lim works as a member of the corporate team for IGS Group Sdn Bhd. who is responsible for developing IGS Group in the Asia region.

ABOUT SANCON

IGS Focused primarily on Asia and is an innovative Investment and Optical & Mini Market Chain Store company with revenue generating retail activities in the markets and also the financial instrument and other potential businesses.

IGS has a brilliant relationship in different industries sector all around Asia. IGS is now expanding and growing the services into other countries in Asia. Further leveraging on the growing business, Oil & Gas Trading, Franchise of license retail chain store and Agriculture are also the businesses that SRRY will be involved.

