JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA--(Marketwired - June 20, 2017) - Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) (JSE: NT1) today announced that the High Court of the Republic of South Africa Gauteng Division, Pretoria ("High Court") has refused the applicants', including the Minister of Social Development, SASSA and Black Sash, leave to appeal its May 9, 2017, declaratory order.

On May 9, 2017, the High Court issued a declaratory order that the Social Assistance Act of 2004 and Regulations promulgated in terms thereof do not restrict social grant recipients in the operation of their bank accounts and refused the Black Sash and other parties' applications to intervene in the matter. Several parties, including SASSA, its Chief Executive Officer, the Minister of Social Development and the Black Sash applied for leave to appeal the order.

SASSA, its Chief Executive Officer and the Minister of Social Development were ordered to pay the costs of the application for the leave to appeal.

