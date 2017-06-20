WHEATON, IL--(Marketwired - June 20, 2017) - BondWave LLC, a leading financial technology firm focused on fixed income solutions, announced today the launch of BondWave Labs, the research and data analysis arm of BondWave and QCurves', custom Yield Curves that provide greater clarity to investors on trends and forecasts in the notoriously opaque municipal fixed income marketplace.

Developed by BondWave Labs, QCurves are created by using a consistent quantitative methodology based on publicly available municipal trade data from MSRB. QCurves enables traders and investors to analyze the municipal bond universe for their unique risk preferences.

QCurves data feed subscriptions are available in a range of formats and delivered via email or file transfer protocol. QCurves can be customized to provide daily weighted average yield calculations by effective maturity (ranging from 0 - 30 years), daily fitted curves by effective maturity, daily number of trades by effective maturity, daily number of obligors by effective maturity and daily yield deltas by effective maturity.

"QCurves address the inherent bias and lack of transparency plaguing current yield curves and municipal fixed income indices. In addition, QCurves will help users drive their search for value both at a specific security level, and across the spectrum of these curves. Because of the consistent methodology, these quantitative benchmarks can be leveraged to provide meaningfully analysis of value. They can also be used to understand the trends in municipal yields over time," said Michael Ruvo, CEO of BondWave.

For more information on QCurves please visit: www.bondwave.com or contact Tony Miscimara at TonyMiscimarra@bondwave.com or 630.517.7017

BondWave LLC (BondWave®)

BondWave is a financial technology company specializing in fixed income solutions. We serve a wide range of customers, from small independent RIAs to some of the largest broker-dealers and custody providers in the financial services industry. Traders and advisors use our tools to provide a superior fixed income experience to their clients. By creating sophisticated, yet simple solutions for all stakeholders in the investment process, we help traders and advisors better leverage individual bonds as they work to achieve the investment objectives of their clients. Our tools enable strategy-based investing - including portfolio creation, monitoring and rebalancing - while greatly enhancing the communications between the trading desk, advisors and their clients. BondWave is liquidity and trade agnostic and our sole focus is to provide a simple, sophisticated user experience around individual bond investing. Additional information is available at www.bondwave.com.

Max Leitenberger

Buttonwood Communications Group

(914)-434-5725

Maxl@buttonwoodpr.com