City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Issue of Equity

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

HEADLINE: Issue of Equity

The Board of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (the 'Company') announces that it has agreed today to issue and allot 100,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company at a price of 199.75p per share under its block listing facility. This allotment is to satisfy secondary market demand and is made under the annual authority granted by the Company's shareholders for such allotments. These shares rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue.

Following this issue the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 93,561,204, which should be used as the denominator for calculating interests in the Company.

.

Issued for and on behalf of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

Contact:

Hilary Jones

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 825323

20 June 2017