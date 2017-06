CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Tokyo-based Japan Investment Adviser Co., Ltd., announced at the Paris Air Show a commitment to purchase 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8s.



The commitment, valued at $1.12 billion at current list prices, will become JIA's first direct purchase of new airplanes. The order will be reflected on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website once it has been finalized.



