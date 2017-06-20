Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Solid State Battery Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global solid-state battery market to grow at a CAGR of 72.33% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Solid-State Battery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new shipments and exclude replacement/ aftermarket/services market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is need for clean energy to mitigate climate change. Great efforts are put across the world to reduce energy consumption by making facilities more efficient through energy management systems. In addition, the effort is directed to reduce the dependency on fossil fuel as it is one of the major contributors to emissions. Governments have turned their focus on reducing carbon emissions from power plants, which are the highest contributors to CO2 and greenhouse gas emissions. The previous policies did not have separate regulations for power plants.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is improved consumer spending. Consumer spending is a significant economic factor since it usually matches with the overall consumer confidence in a nation's economy. High consumer confidence indicators typically relate to higher levels of consumer spending in the economic market. Improving consumer spending will support sales of high-drain electronics, boosting the demand for solid state batteries.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is competition from other battery technologies. In recent months, focus toward secondary battery is increasing, especially in applications such as mobile phones, earphones, music players, and others. if we keep aside the consumer market, military and defense are the biggest sectors for primary batteries. However, during the last 10 years, the market has gradually switched from primary battery to secondary battery, owing to the better charge methods and more readily available power sources.

Key vendors:

Cymbet

Infinite Power Solutions

Sakti

Seeo

Solid Power

Other prominent vendors:

Robert Bosch

Toyota Motor Corporation

Planar Energy

Excellatron

BrightVolt

STMicroelectronics

Front Edge Technology

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Key vendor analysis

Part 13: Appendix

