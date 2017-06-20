

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As voters head to the polls in the closely watched special House election in Georgia on Tuesday, President Donald Trump has continued to lash out at the Democratic candidate in the race.



Trump attacked Democrat Jon Ossoff several times on Twitter, claiming the documentary filmmaker and former congressional staffer 'wants to raise taxes and kill healthcare.'



'Democrat Jon Ossoff, who wants to raise your taxes to the highest level and is weak on crime and security, doesn't even live in district,' Trump tweeted.



Trump also expressed his support for Republican Karen Handel, who is hoping to hold on to the seat previously held by Health And Human Services Secretary Tom Price.



'KAREN HANDEL FOR CONGRESS. She will fight for lower taxes, great healthcare strong security-a hard worker who will never give up! VOTE TODAY,' the president tweeted.



The race, which is seen as an early referendum on Trump's performance in the White House, is expected to be narrowly decided.



Several recent polls have shown the race essentially tied, with the RealClearPolitics average showing Handel at 49.0 percent and Ossoff at 48.8 percent.



Price won re-election in the conservative-leaning district by more than 23 percentage points just last November.



However, even a narrow victory by Handel is likely to be touted by Trump as a sign of broad support for his agenda.



National Democrats and Republicans have both been pumping money into the race, making it the most expensive congressional contest in history.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX