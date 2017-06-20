

Further to the announcement earlier today relating to the placing (the 'Placing') and the subscription (the 'Subscription') to raise £2 million, Ariana Resources plc ('Ariana' or 'the Company'), is pleased to announce that four directors of the Company, namely Mr. Michael de Villiers, Dr. Kerim Sener, Mr. William Payne and Mr. Chris Sangster, have subscribed for a total of 9,969,230 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company at a price of 1.30 pence per ordinary share (the 'Director Shares'), being on the same terms as the Subscription, for a further sum of £129,600.



Application will be made for the 153,846,154 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence issued under the Placing and Subscription, together with the 9,969,230 Director Shares, to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). Such shares will rank pari passu with all existing ordinary shares in the Company, and Admission is expected to take place on 23 June 2017.



The following Directors have subscribed for Director Shares, with the resultant shareholding as described below:



+-----------------+------------------+---------------------+-------------------+ |Name |Number of Director|Shareholding upon|Percentage of| | |Shares |Admission |enlarged share| | | | |capital upon| | | | |Admission | +-----------------+------------------+---------------------+-------------------+ |Michael de|5,623,077 |31,673,077 |3.01 | |Villiers | | | | +-----------------+------------------+---------------------+-------------------+ |Kerim Sener |1,115,384 |14,192,252 |1.34 | +-----------------+------------------+---------------------+-------------------+ |William Payne |2,307,692 |7,109,314 |0.67 | +-----------------+------------------+---------------------+-------------------+ |Chris Sangster |923,077 |1,618,729 |0.15 | +-----------------+------------------+---------------------+-------------------+



Total voting rights



At Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 1,051,637,937 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.1 pence each, with voting rights ('Ordinary Shares'). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights will be 1,051,637,937.



Market Abuse Regulation



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR'). Market soundings, as defined in MAR, were taken in respect of the Placing, with the result that certain persons became aware of inside information, as permitted by MAR. That inside information is set out in this announcement. Therefore, those persons that received inside information in a market sounding are no longer in possession of inside information relating to the Company and its securities.



The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail in respect of the Directors subscribing for Director Shares as described above.



Michael de Villiers



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael de Villiers



2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ariana Resources plc



b) LEI 213800LVVY7GZY21LH22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Ariana Resources plc



ISIN GB00B085SD50



Nature of the transaction Purchase of new ordinary shares as described above



c) Price(s) and volumes(s)



+-------------+------------+ | Price(s) | Volumes(s) | +-------------+------------+ | 1.30 pence | 5,623,077 | +-------------+------------+



d) Aggregated information n/a e) Date of the transaction 20 June 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM (XLON)



Kerim Sener



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kerim Sener



2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Managing Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ariana Resources plc



b) LEI 213800LVVY7GZY21LH22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Ariana Resources plc



ISIN GB00B085SD50



Nature of the transaction Purchase of new ordinary shares as described above



c) Price(s) and volumes(s)



+------------+------------+ | Price(s) | Volumes(s) | +------------+------------+ | 1.30 pence | 1,115,384 | +------------+------------+



d) Aggregated information n/a e) Date of the transaction 20 June 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM (XLON)



William Payne



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Payne



2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ariana Resources plc



b) LEI 213800LVVY7GZY21LH22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Ariana Resources plc



ISIN GB00B085SD50



Nature of the transaction Purchase of new ordinary shares as described above



c) Price(s) and volumes(s)



+------------+------------+ | Price(s) | Volumes(s) | +------------+------------+ | 1.30 pence | 2,307,692 | +------------+------------+



d) Aggregated information n/a e) Date of the transaction 20 June 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM (XLON)



Chris Sangster



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Chris Sangster



2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ariana Resources plc



b) LEI 213800LVVY7GZY21LH22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Ariana Resources plc



ISIN GB00B085SD50



Nature of the transaction Purchase of new ordinary shares as described above



c) Price(s) and volumes(s)



+------------+------------+ | Price(s) | Volumes(s) | +------------+------------+ | 1.30 pence | 923,077 | +------------+------------+



d) Aggregated information n/a e) Date of the transaction 20 June 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM (XLON)



About Ariana Resources:



Ariana is an exploration and development company focused on epithermal gold- silver and porphyry copper-gold deposits in Turkey. The Company is developing a portfolio of prospective licences originally selected on the basis of its in- house geological and remote-sensing database.



The Company's flagship assets are its Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects which form the Red Rabbit Gold Project. Both contain a series of prospects, within two prolific mineralised districts in the Western Anatolian Volcanic and Extensional (WAVE) Province in western Turkey. This Province hosts the largest operating gold mines in Turkey and remains highly prospective for new porphyry and epithermal deposits. These core projects, which are separated by a distance of 75km, form part of a 50:50 Joint Venture with Proccea Construction Co. The Kiziltepe Sector of the Red Rabbit Project is fully-permitted and is currently in production. The total resource inventory at the Red Rabbit Project and wider project area stands at c. 525,000 ounces of gold equivalent. At Kiziltepe a Net Smelter Return ('NSR') royalty of up to 2.5% on future production is payable to Franco-Nevada Corporation. At Tavsan an NSR royalty of up to 2% on future production is payable to Sandstorm Gold.



In north-eastern Turkey, Ariana owns 100% of the Salinbas Gold Project, comprising the Salinbas gold-silver deposit and the Ardala copper-gold- molybdenum porphyry among other prospects. The total resource inventory of the Salinbas project area is c. 1 million ounces of gold equivalent. A NSR royalty of up to 2% on future production is payable to Eldorado Gold Corporation.



Beaufort Securities Limited and Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited are joint brokers to the Company and Beaumont Cornish Limited is the Company's Nominated Adviser. For further information on Ariana you are invited to visit the Company's website at www.arianaresources.com.



