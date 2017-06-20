

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A national poll indicates majority of Americans have confidence in the U.S. government that it will protect them from terrorist attacks in future.



The result of a Gallup poll, which was released Monday, reflects a recovery of confidence from the last time the question was asked, immediately after the deadly 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino.



The poll was conducted between June 7 and 11, when the United Kingdom was shaken in a series of terrorist attacks. It was Gallup's first measurement of US citizens' trust in the federal government to protect them from terrorism under the Trump administration.



The respondents were asked how much confidence do they have in the U.S. government to protect its citizens from future acts of terrorism. 27 percent of them said they have 'a great deal' of confidence, while 43 percent said they have 'a fair amount' of confidence. A combined total of seventy percent is an indicator that Americans' worries about falling victim to terrorism have declined, Gallup says.



23 percent of those who were polled said they have 'not very much' confidence in the government, and six percent have 'none at all.'



Forty-two percent of people who were surveyed said they are 'very' or 'somewhat worried' that they or a family member will be a victim, down from 51 percent after the San Bernardino shooting that claimed 14 lives.



Confidence in the U.S. government's ability to protect against terrorism was highest - 88 percent - in Gallup's initial measurement, when it was conducted shortly after the September 2001 attacks.



The confidence level had dropped to the lowest - 55 percent - in December 2015 after the San Bernardino attack, when the United States was ruled by President Barack Obama.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX