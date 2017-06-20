Atento receives the 2017 Titans of Finance award in Spain

- Atento won in the category of Efficient Companies for its digital transformation process and its technological solutions

- Digital economy companies were strongly represented in this 8th edition of the awards sponsored by Foro ECOFIN

MADRID, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the three top providers worldwide, has received the 2017 Titans of Finance award in the category of Efficient Companies in Spain, for its digital transformation process and its technological solutions.

The panel of judges were chaired by ICO President Pablo Zalba and included executives from major companies and institutions in the financial services sector. Other winners in this category were TDX Indigo, Ilunión and Roche. Disruptive solutions including digital platforms for finance, investment, mobility and sustainability were very much represented at this edition of the awards.

José María Pérez Melber, Atento Spain and EMEA Managing Director, said, "Receiving the Titans of Finance award in the category of Efficient Companies makes us very proud and is a strong recognition of our digital transformation strategy as well as our digital solutions. Digital has become an important component of our business, allowing us to offer our clients a sophisticated and technologically advanced suite of products and services adapted to their needs."

Banco Sabadell, El Corte Inglés, the Cervantes Institute and the University of Salamanca also received a special mention in this edition for promoting the image of Spain. Foro ECOFIN is an ideas lab comprised of companies, associations and business schools interested in improving governance and finance in the Spanish economy.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top three providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329706/atento_fondo_blanco_rgb_logo.jpg