Company Presented Progress of SM04690 for Osteoarthritis (OA) and SM04755 for Tendinopathy

Samumed, a leader in tissue regeneration, today announced it gave four presentations showing progress in both osteoarthritis and tendinopathy at the 2017 EULAR Annual Meeting held from June 14-17 in Madrid, Spain. The EULAR Annual Meeting is the premier educational event in Europe for physicians, health professionals and scientists worldwide for arthritis, rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases.

"Our platform approach has enabled us to advance simultaneously on multiple indications with large addressable patient populations such as OA, degenerative disc, tendinopathy and psoriasis. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to present the progress in our osteoarthritis and tendinopathy programs with two of our small-molecule compounds, SM04690 and SM04755," said Yusuf Yazici, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Samumed.

Samumed's technology platform is based on the company's ability to modulate in a safe manner a cell process known as the Wnt pathway-which regulates the self-renewal and differentiation of adult stem cells and has been implicated in hundreds of diseases, primarily in oncology and various degenerative conditions.

The company had three separate presentations about its OA program, including 26-week interim clinical and radiographic results from its now-complete 52-week, randomized controlled Phase 2 (N=455) trial in subjects with moderate to severe knee OA (NCT02536833). The company expects to report the 52-week safety, signs symptoms and potential cartilage regeneration data from this study at a future medical conference.

In addition to OA, Samumed presented preclinical data for its SM04755 program, which just completed a Phase 1 study for tendinopathy. The company expects to also report the results from this Phase 1 trial at a future conference.

Below is the full list of the Samumed presentations at EULAR:

PRESENTATION INFORMATION

Title: Radiographic Outcomes from a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 Study of a Novel, Intra-Articular, Injectable, Wnt Pathway Inhibitor (SM04690) in the Treatment of Osteoarthritis of the Knee: Week 26 Interim Analysis

Presentation number: OP0166

Title: Clinical Outcomes from a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 Study of a Novel, Intra-Articular, Injectable, Wnt Pathway Inhibitor (SM04690) for the Treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis: Interim Analysis

Poster number: SAT0552

Title: Anti-inflammatory Properties of SM04690, a Small Molecule Inhibitor of the Wnt Pathway as a Potential Treatment for Knee Osteoarthritis

Poster number: SAT0549

Title: Discovery of a Small Molecule Inhibitor of the Wnt Pathway (SM04755) As a Potential Topical Treatment for Chronic Tendinopathy

Poster number: SAT0607

ABOUT SAMUMED, LLC

Based in San Diego, CA, Samumed (www.samumed.com) is a pharmaceutical platform company focused on advancing regenerative medicine and oncology applications through research and innovation. Samumed has discovered new targets and biological processes in the Wnt pathway, allowing the team to develop small molecule drugs that potentially address numerous degenerative conditions as well as many forms of cancer.

