Global Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2021: Development of Driver's Drowsiness Detection Undershirts - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global fatigue sensing wearables in automotive market to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is development of driver's drowsiness detection undershirts. The automotive passive and active safety systems market is witnessing continuous developments of many technologies that are helping in the prevention of on-road collisions and related fatalities. The companies and automotive suppliers have been developing different in-car technologies for the detection of driver drowsiness, such as the integration of sensors on steering wheels or inside driver's seat.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing fatality rates due to driver's drowsiness: Systems required to curb such accidents. The global automotive industry is witnessing the development of many technologies in the field of automotive safety. These technologies are not only making the cars safer but are also helping in safeguarding other unprotected road users. Various factors lead to road accidents and collisions; therefore, the market for automotive safety systems has gained prominence over the past decade or so.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is issues related to packaging and optimum level of manufacturability. Although the usage of sensors in automotive industry is witnessing a multi-fold growth currently, some factors are hindering their penetration rate in the market. Most of these factors are related to their functionality quotient or the levels of accuracy and precision that they offer.

Key vendors:



Bosch

Delphi

SmartCap Tech

Toyobo



Other prominent vendors:



Analog Devices

Caterpillar

Omnitracs

Xilinx



