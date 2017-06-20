Polyurethane Sealants Market Worth 3.15 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Polyurethane Sealants Marketby Type (One-Component, Two-Component), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, General Industrial, Marine), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Polyurethane Sealants Market is projected to reach USD 3.15 Billion by 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 88 market data tables and 52 figures spread through 174 pages and in-depth TOC on"Polyurethane Sealants Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyurethane-sealant-market-216163879.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Polyurethane sealants are widely used in building & construction, automotive, marine, and general industries. These sealants have high resistant to moisture- and corrosion. Polyurethanes are high-performance sealants noted for their elasticity and excellent abrasion resistance. These sealants are composed of polyurethane polymer, pigments, fillers, and additives. They are highly elastic and resilient, weather durable, non-sagging, and watertight with excellent adhesion to most of the building & construction materials.

Request for Sample PDF of Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=216163879

Building & construction end-use industry segment is projected to lead the Polyurethane Sealants Market during the forecast period

Building & construction is one of the largest industries for polyurethane sealants. Sealants are a substantial part of the building & construction industry, as they are used in bonding, renovation, maintenance, and repairs in residential & commercial constructions, and civil engineering. They are used in several applications, such as glazing, flooring & joining, and sanitary, among others.

Several substrates, such as wood, metal, glass, ceramic, rubber, or composite materials that are used in construction materials can be sealed using polyurethane sealants. They provide flexibility and prevent the passing of moisture and air to other locations. The penetration of moisture, air, and other particles can occur through gaps between two surfaces and capillary action, which can be prevented using polyurethane sealants. Hence, this factor is fueling the demand for polyurethane sealants for sealing and joining purposes. The growing commercial construction projects is also driving the Polyurethane Sealants Market in the building & construction sector.

Based on type, the one-component polyurethane sealants segment of the Polyurethane Sealants Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the one-component polyurethane sealants segment of the Polyurethane Sealants Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for one-component polyurethane sealants from the building & construction, and automotive industries, and increasing application of one-component polyurethane sealants. One-component sealants consist of a prepolymer that is made by reacting a polyol with excess of diisocyanate. On application, isocyanate groups react with moisture from the air to yield cured polyureas. One-component sealants are primarily used for sealing roofs, electrical cable, and in plumbing.

The Polyurethane Sealants Market in Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth, driven by significant economic progress and infrastructural development in various countries across the region. Increasing building & construction activities in the region are expected to propel the demand for polyurethane sealants in the Asia-Pacific region.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=216163879

Key market players in the Polyurethane Sealants Market

Key players in the market are 3M (U.S.), Arkema S.A. (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Mapei S.p.A. (Italy), Asian Paints Limited (India), ITW Polymers Sealants North America (U.S.), Soudal N.V. (Belgium), Konishi Co. Ltd. (Japan), Sel DÃ½Ã¾ Ticaret ve Kimya Sanayi A.Ãž. (Turkey), Pidilite Industries Limited (India), EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (Switzerland), KCC Corporation (Japan), The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan), RPM International Inc. (U.S.), Selena S.A. (Poland), Kömmerling Chemische Fabrik KG (Germany), PCI Augsburg GmbH (Germany), Sunstar Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Hodgson Sealants (U.K.), Akfix (Turkey), and Splendor Industry Company Limited (China).

Browse Related Reports:



Adhesives & Sealants Market by Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt, Reactive), Chemistry Type (PAE, PVA, VAE, EVA, SBS, Synthetic Rubber, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Cyanoacrylate), Application, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/adhesive-sealants-market-421.html



Automotive Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Silicone, SMP, Polyamide), Application (Body-in-White, Paint Shop, Powertrain, Assembly), Vehicle Type (Buses, Trucks, LCV), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-adhesive-market-36961165.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets