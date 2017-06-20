sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Oriola Oyj: Oriola Corporation starts repurchase of its own class B shares in connection with the company's incentive schemes

Oriola Corporation                Stock Exchange Release       20 June 2017 18.00

Oriola Corporation starts repurchase of its own class B shares in connection with the company's incentive schemes

The Board of Directors of Oriola Corporation has resolved in its meeting on 20 June 2017 to use the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 14 March 2017 to acquire Oriola's class B shares and initiate a share repurchase programme. The repurchase of shares is carried out in order to fulfil obligations pertaining to the company's share-based incentive schemes.  

The repurchasing of shares will commence on 24 July 2017 at the earliest, and end at the latest on 22 September. The maximum number of class B shares to be repurchased is 145 000, which corresponds to approximately 0,08 per cent of the total number of all issued Oriola shares at the moment.

The company's own class B shares shall be acquired using the company's non-restricted shareholders' equity at the market price valid at the time of purchase of the shares through trading in a regulated market arranged by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, and the shares are purchased otherwise than in proportion to shareholders' current holdings. The shares are acquired and paid for according to the rules and instructions of Nasdaq Helsinki Oy and Euroclear Finland Ltd.

Furher information:

Oriola Corporation
 
For further information, please contact:
Petter Sandström
General Counsel
Tel: +358 10 429 5761
E-mail: petter.sandstrom@oriola.com
 
Distribution:
 
NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd.
Principal media
 
Published by:
Oriola Corporation
Corporate Communications
Orionintie 5
FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.oriola.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Oriola Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)