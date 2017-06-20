THWAITES (DANIEL) PLC - Issue of Equity



Daniel Thwaites plc (the "Company")

Notification of Allotment of Shares and Directors' Dealings in Shares



Pursuant to the general authority given to the Company by its shareholders at its last annual general meeting on the 14 July 2016, the Company announces that, on 20 June 2017 it allotted a total of 77,500 of its own ordinary shares at a price of £1.36 per share, the shares being issued to Directors and Senior Management as part of Long Term Incentive Arrangements.

In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, following the allotment of shares referred to above, there are 58,827,500 ordinary shares of the Company in issue.



The above figure of 58,827,500 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company also announces that, on 20 June 2017 the following directors chose to be allotted shares:

Director: Mr. R. A. J. Bailey

Purchase of 35,000 ordinary shares

Price paid: £1.36 per share

Resultant total number of voting rights currently held by Mr. Bailey: 557,328

Percentage of issued ordinary share capital: 0.947%

Director: Mr. K. D. Wood

Purchase of 35,000 shares

Price paid: £1.36 per share

Resultant total number of voting rights currently held by Mr. Wood: 35,000

Percentage of issued ordinary share capital: 0.059%

The total Directors' shareholding is 26,200438 ordinary shares representing 44.54% of the total issued ordinary share capital of the Company.



