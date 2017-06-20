GCP Student Living Plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

attached: GCP Student Living plc

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached x

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

notification obligation: Aviva plc & its subsidiaries

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.): Registered Holder:



Available on Request 49,869*



Chase (GA Group) Nominees Limited 441,820*



HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited 9,235,887*



State Street Nominees Limited367,730*

* denotes direct interest

5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached: 16 June 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified: 20 June 2017