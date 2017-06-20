DES MOINES, IA--(Marketwired - June 20, 2017) - ManchesterStory Group (ManchesterStory), a venture capital firm focused on insurance-relevant FinTech and Healthcare companies, is pleased to announce that Michael O'Halleran has joined the company as a special advisor and chair of the advisory board of the ManchesterStory Venture Fund, L.P. (the Fund).

"From his founding role as CEO of Aon Re in 1987, to executive chairman at Aon Benfield, Mike has continually driven insurance innovation," said Dave Miles, co-founder and managing partner of ManchesterStory. "The ability to leverage his expertise and insights enhances ManchesterStory's market assessment capabilities, and will be of immense value to our portfolio companies going forward."

Recently retired from his position as executive chairman of Aon Benfield, the largest reinsurance brokerage and capital advisory firm in the world, O'Halleran is an insurance industry pioneer. Previously, he held senior operating positions with insurance and reinsurance companies during his 45 years in the industry. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a degree in Accounting in Finance, O'Halleran is a member of the Economic Club of Chicago and the World Presidents Organization, and he serves on a number of related public boards.

O'Halleran will play an important role with ManchesterStory by providing ongoing input on strategic issues and priorities in the insurance industry, as well as acting as a sounding board, both during and outside of Fund Advisory Board meetings. He will also take a leading role in bringing key industry thought leaders and executives to the Fund's attention, along with identifying appropriate startups for potential investments.

"I am delighted to join the team at ManchesterStory during this incredible period of change in insurance," said O'Halleran. "I particularly appreciate ManchesterStory's unique approach to partnering with insurance companies to help portfolio companies to succeed."

ManchesterStory's investment strategy targets early- to growth-stage investments in FinTech and Healthcare, with a particular interest in technologies spurring innovation in the insurance industry. ManchesterStory will work hand-in-hand with entrepreneurs seeking to benefit from the firm's experience in helping startups to succeed, as well as the opportunity to form key industry relationships.

About ManchesterStory Group

Founded by Dave Miles and Matt Kinley, ManchesterStory Group is a venture capital firm targeting investments in FinTech and Healthcare, with a particular interest in technologies impacting the insurance industry. Focused on early to growth-stage companies across the United States, ManchesterStory seeks to generate superior returns by connecting exceptional entrepreneurs to strategic capital and relationships. For more details please visit https://www.manchesterstory.com.

