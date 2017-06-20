No. 12/17 Nasdaq Copenhagen



CORRECTION - PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND



Further to company announcement no. 11/2017 the record shareholders in Cemat A/S as of 22 June are entitled to receive dividend. The last day of trading of Cemat shares with entitlement to dividend is today, and Cemat shares are therefore tomorrow 21 June 2017 traded without entitlement to dividend.



The dividend is expected to be paid to the shareholders 23 June 2017.



