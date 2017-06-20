Global Antiemetic Drug Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2021 - Analysis By Application & Drug Class - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global antiemetic drug market to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% during the period 2017-2021.
This report, Global Antiemetic Drug Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is inorganic growth strategies. The inorganic growth strategies are expected to contribute the growth of antiemetic drug market. These inorganic growth strategies include global M&A, partnerships, and regional acquisition. Owing to these inorganic growth strategies, the market penetration of vendors is improved, technological advancement due to mutual collaboration in R&D, and improved the product portfolio.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased prevalence of cancer. With this ever-increasing population of cancer patients, effective therapies are necessary to save lives and improve their quality of life. Chemotherapy is widely used therapy to help individuals fight cancer. The data estimated that around 3.8-4.2 million cancer patients undergo chemotherapy treatment every year. However, chemotherapy is associated with many side effects. The majority of chemotherapeutic agents cause serious nausea and vomiting with its treatment. This is termed as CINV. The data also reported that around eight out 10 patients undergoing chemotherapy encounter CINV as a debilitating side effect. It is one of the major factors for premature discontinuation of chemotherapy.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is lack of animal models. Nausea and vomiting are most common symptoms associated either as a symptom of a disease or the side effect of a various class of drugs. The development of newer antiemetic drugs and analyzing emetic liability in novel chemical entities mainly rely on the models that mimic the complexity of these multi-system reflexes. Animal models in preclinical studies are widely used for examining the safety, efficacy, and toxicity of molecule under examination before evaluating it on human volunteers.
Key vendors:
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Johnson & Johnson
- Pfizer
- Sanofi
Other prominent vendors:
- Abbott
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Cipla
- Eisai
- Eli Lilly
- Glenmark
- Helsinn Healthcare
- Heron Therapeutics
- IPCA Laboratories
- Lupin
- Merck
- Novartis
- RedHill
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: An overview of emesis
Part 06: Market landscape
Part 07: Pipeline landscape
Part 08: Market segmentation by application
Part 09: Market segmentation by drug class
Part 10: Geographical segmentation
Part 11: Decision framework
Part 12: Drivers and challenges
Part 13: Market trends
Part 14: Vendor landscape
Part 15: Key vendor analysis
