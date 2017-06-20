Global Antiemetic Drug Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2021 - Analysis By Application & Drug Class - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Antiemetic Drug Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global antiemetic drug market to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Antiemetic Drug Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is inorganic growth strategies. The inorganic growth strategies are expected to contribute the growth of antiemetic drug market. These inorganic growth strategies include global M&A, partnerships, and regional acquisition. Owing to these inorganic growth strategies, the market penetration of vendors is improved, technological advancement due to mutual collaboration in R&D, and improved the product portfolio.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased prevalence of cancer. With this ever-increasing population of cancer patients, effective therapies are necessary to save lives and improve their quality of life. Chemotherapy is widely used therapy to help individuals fight cancer. The data estimated that around 3.8-4.2 million cancer patients undergo chemotherapy treatment every year. However, chemotherapy is associated with many side effects. The majority of chemotherapeutic agents cause serious nausea and vomiting with its treatment. This is termed as CINV. The data also reported that around eight out 10 patients undergoing chemotherapy encounter CINV as a debilitating side effect. It is one of the major factors for premature discontinuation of chemotherapy.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is lack of animal models. Nausea and vomiting are most common symptoms associated either as a symptom of a disease or the side effect of a various class of drugs. The development of newer antiemetic drugs and analyzing emetic liability in novel chemical entities mainly rely on the models that mimic the complexity of these multi-system reflexes. Animal models in preclinical studies are widely used for examining the safety, efficacy, and toxicity of molecule under examination before evaluating it on human volunteers.

Key vendors:



GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Sanofi



Other prominent vendors:



Abbott

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Cipla

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Glenmark

Helsinn Healthcare

Heron Therapeutics

IPCA Laboratories

Lupin

Merck

Novartis

RedHill

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Takeda Pharmaceutical



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: An overview of emesis



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Pipeline landscape



Part 08: Market segmentation by application



Part 09: Market segmentation by drug class



Part 10: Geographical segmentation



Part 11: Decision framework



Part 12: Drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lf43b7/global_antiemetic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716