INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 30, 2017 - SNCR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. ("Synchronoss Technologies") (NASDAQ: SNCR) between May 5, 2016 and April 27, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sb/synchronoss-technologies-inc?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Synchronoss would not be able to meet revenue guidance provided to investors; (2) as such, Synchronoss would need to revise its prior guidance; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Synchronoss' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Synchronoss Technologies, you have until June 30, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP