

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Coffee giant Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) said Tuesday that it plans to hire 2,500 refugees in its European stores by 2022. The announcement is part of a global program to provide jobs for 10,000 refugees worldwide announced by Starbucks in January.



On World Refugee Day, June 20, Starbucks said it will hire 2,500 refugees in the next five years in eight European markets - Great Britain, France, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Germany and the Netherlands.



The company will partner with International Rescue and other local non-governmental organizations or NGOs to help them match refugees with jobs.



Maurice Wren, the head of the Refugee Council in Britain, welcomed the partnership, saying it could make a positive difference to the lives of refugees.



'This is the worst global refugee crisis since World War II. More than 45 million people are displaced around the world, and many of them are highly qualified and under-valued,' John Kelly, senior vice president of Global Public Affairs and Social Impact at Starbucks, said.



Nevertheless, Starbucks' plan to hire refugees has also met with criticism and discontent in countries with huge unemployment, including in Spain, where the unemployment rate is nearly 20 percent.



In the U.S. too, the company's announcement was met with criticism with people asking why the company is not extending the job offer to American veterans.



Starbucks said that in the U.S., it will initially focus on hiring refugees who have worked as translators or support people for the U.S. armed forces on the ground in Iraq and Afghanistan.



To identify those potential partners, Starbucks is partnering with 'No One Left Behind,' a resettlement organization founded by a veteran and his translator.



