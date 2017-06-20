

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A full autopsy report into the death of Carrie Fisher revealed that the veteran American actress had multiple drugs including cocaine in her system when she died days after suffering cardiac arrest on a flight.



Reports said that according to a post-mortem report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, released on Monday, 'sleep apnea and other undetermined factors' contributed to Fisher's death.



The toxicology review found traces of cocaine, methadone, heroin along with 'remote exposure to MDMA,' popularly known as ecstasy, in Fisher's blood and tissue.



But the coroners could not establish if its consumption impacted her death.



The report also noted that Fisher had a history of bipolar disorder and a long history of drug use.



Fisher was on a transatlantic flight from London to Los Angeles on 23 December when she met with a medical emergency. On landing at LA International airport, she was rushed to Ronald Reagan UCLA Hospital, where she died four days later.



Fisher, who is best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars film series, was 60.



Before her death, Fisher had completed filming her role as General Leia Organa in The Last Jedi, scheduled to be released in December this year.



Fisher had mentioned in her memoirs about battling drug addiction and bipolar disorder. Her daughter, actress Billie Lourd, had acknowledged it in a statement last week.



