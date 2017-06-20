Technavio market research analysts forecast the global autonomous mobile robots marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global autonomous mobile robotsmarketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and unmanned marine vehicle (UMV) as the three major product segments, of which the UGV segment accounted for close to 44% of the market share in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global autonomous mobile robots market:

Requirement of mini mobile robots

Security and property inspection

Reducing risk to human life

Requirement of mini mobile robots

The development of industries such as medical science and healthcare, food and beverages, automotive, oil and gas, shipbuilding, aircraft manufacturing, semiconductor industries, and other manufacturing units have generated the demand for autonomous mobile robots.

Being small in size, these robots are made with the perfect orientation and instructions, which leads them to perform the task without errors and delay. These robots are used in a certain set of conditions such as elevated temperature and pressure, not-so-human friendly conditions, and difficult to reach hazardous conditions. Therefore, robots are made to ascertain all the aforesaid conditions and are capable of performing without human assistance.

Security and property inspection

The rising implementation of robots for security and inspection purpose is fueling the growth of the market. To reduce the risk to human life without compromising on the work is the aim of integrating robots with industrial applications. The service sector is a new market where these robots are recently introduced and have revolutionized the way it operates. The service sector has started deploying drones for property inspection, even in harsh weather conditions such as rain and storm.

"The military and defense applications such as security and patrolling are made easy by these autonomous ground vehicles and drones. These are used for routine patrolling and surveillance. The increase in threat to human life from borders is fueling the global autonomous mobile robots market," says Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for roboticsresearch.

Reducing risk to human life

The increased risk to human life in factories and industries such as mining and minerals is driving the need for autonomous mobile robots. In the mining industry, manual workers cannot reach the underground surface where the temperature level is life threatening. Therefore, these applications are carried out by robots. With the integration of robots in the industrial applications, it is now possible to achieve optimum results without human intervention, thus ensuring safety of personnel.

"Autonomous mobile robots are made from hard and sophisticated materials that allow them to perform in critical, harsh conditions. Therefore, there will be more such applications where robots will be used in the future, thus driving the need for autonomous mobile robots," says Sushmit.

