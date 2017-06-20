LUBECK, GERMANY and AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND --(Marketwired - June 20, 2017) - CineStar software, provided by Vista Entertainment Solutions, ('Vista Cinema') is now a VdF certified system, satisfying all cinema governing body requirements in German. Cinema associations in Germany have agreed to provide a cross-platform ticket sales system using standardized POS systems moving forward. At the same time a ticket issued by the Spitzenorganisation der Filmwirtschaft e.V., the body which represents the German film industry, is no longer necessary.

Vista Cinema is the world's leading provider of cinema management software with installations in more than 70 countries. Vista has provided operational software to CineStar since 2012. After piloting Vista in CineStar cinemas, Vista Cinema's POS ticketing software has now received the necessary VdF certification.

"Together with Vista we have met the challenge to adapt an international software for the German market," said Oliver Fock and Stephan Lehmann, General Managers of the CineStar Group. "For example it was important to portray the different VAT rates and FFA dues, and of course the necessary positions for the VdF certification properly in the system."

"We are thrilled that Vista Cinema has met the complex technical requirements perfectly and has received the VdF certification," says Mr Fock.

"Vista is thrilled to have received certification from the VdF," said Mischa Kay, Managing Director Vista Entertainment Solutions, EMEA. "As one of the largest cinema exhibition markets in Europe -- and in fact globally -- the opportunities that Germany opens up for Vista Cinema are exciting both for us and we hope, for cinema exhibitors. It has been our privilege and pleasure to work with VdF's Managing Director, Johannes Klingsporn, and his team over the past few months and we will strive to honor the support that Vista has experienced by extending the expertise and reputation of Vista to the German cinema community. Of course, we are immensely grateful for the efforts of our dear, long-time partners at CineStar -- we could not have achieved this milestone without them!"

About CineStar:

CineStar has 52 cinemas in different companies operating in Germany, including multiplexes, traditional movie theatre and arthouse cinemas. Thus, CineStar is the market leader in Germany in terms of the number of sites as well as screens, seats, and visitors. The company, based in Lübeck, can look back on a history of over 60 years. Since 2004, CineStar is part of the brand family of the Australian Group's EVENT hospitality & entertainment (LTD), one of the world's largest suppliers of cinemas and in turn market leader in both Australia and New Zealand.

About Vista Entertainment Solutions:

Vista Entertainment Solutions Ltd (VES) is the world leader in cinema management software solutions with installations in over 70 countries across all continents and an estimated 38% global market share in the Large Cinema Circuit market. The VES software product line comprising multiple modules is both integrated and scalable, suited to cinema exhibitor's operating 20+ screens and up to 100's of cinemas. VES is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand and has subsidiaries incorporated in Los Angeles, London, Capetown and Shanghai.

About Vista Group International:

Vista Group International (Vista Group) is a public company, listed on both the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges (NZX: VGL) (ASX: VGL). Vista Group provides cinema management, film distribution and customer analytics software to companies across the global film industry. Cinema management software is provided by Vista Entertainment Solutions, the core business of the Group. Movio (authority in moviegoer data analytics), Veezi (cloud-based SaaS software for the Independent Cinema Market), Maccs (film distribution software), Numero (box office reporting software for film distributors and cinemas), Cinema Intelligence (business intelligence solutions), Powster (creative studio and marketing platform for movie studios) and Flicks (moviegoer 'go to' portal for movie information) provide products that leverage the success of this platform into other parts of the film industry; from production and distribution, to cinema exhibition through to the moviegoer experience. Vista Group has over 500 staff across nine offices in New Zealand (Auckland headquarters), Sydney, Los Angeles, Dallas, London, the Netherlands, Romania and China.

