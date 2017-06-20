Technavio's latest market research report on the global circulating water baths marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620006165/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global circulating water baths market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on lab equipmentsector says, "The global circulating water baths market is growing steadily at a CAGR of more than 4%, due to the constant demand from end-users, such as chemical industries, microbiology laboratories, and others. Increased focus on innovation and technological advancement will lead to further growth of the market during the forecast period."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the global circulating water baths market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Flexibility of equipment

Reduction in sample volumes

Development of energy-efficient equipment

Flexibility of equipment

Of late, laboratories have been demanding more flexibility in almost all laboratory products for better use of the equipment and to save on costs. The circulating water baths have been incorporated with features and accessories that improve the flexibility of these products allowing the same equipment to be used for several processes within the laboratory. The raw materials that are used are rust-resistant and can be used for longer periods, which in turn, leads to reduced expenses.

"Vendors are also trying to reduce the cost of operation and energy consumption, as the rate of energy consumption is high in circulating water baths. With the introduction of digital interfaces and audio-visual alarms and controls, this equipment has not only become more user-friendly but it also reduces the need for human input and has become more compatible with more processes," says Amber.

Reduction in sample volumes

The modification in the design of laboratory equipment has led to the reduction in sample volumes. Researchers have learnt to work with low volumes of sample as they give accurate results. The reduction in the number of required reagents or samples not only reduces the overall cost per test but also reduces the expenses related to waste disposal.

The ability to work with smaller sample sizes has led the laboratory equipment manufacturers to design equipment and instrument that can accommodate a larger number of samples with lower volume. Circulating water baths are likely to accommodate more samples due to the availability of more space, which will help to improve laboratory output. This will increase the demand for circulating water baths in future, thus driving the market growth.

Development of energy-efficient equipment

Circulating water baths are known for their high-energy consumption, as they consume more energy than an average standby laboratory device even when they are not in use. Companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific have recently introduced gassing hoods that minimize energy consumption.

Energy efficiency will be a key area of innovation for circulating water baths during the forecast period. Thus, in future, there will be an increased demand for energy-efficient circulating water baths. Vendors would likely increase their investments in R&D to produce the same and retain their customer base.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Gel Documentation Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Chemiluminescence Analyzer (CLA) Market 2017-2021

Global Blotting Systems Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like health and wellnessagricultural equipment, and outdoor gear. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620006165/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com