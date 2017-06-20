HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS): 2017-2030 - HetNet Infrastructure a $15 Billion Opportunity - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of SNS Research's new report "The HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS): 2017 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" to their offering.

Driven by the growing demand for in-building wireless coverage and the huge influx of mobile data traffic, conventional macrocells alone are no longer deemed sufficient to handle the needs of today's wireless subscribers. In addition, the imminent adoption of centimeter and millimeter wave spectrum, to support higher data rates in 5G networks, necessitates the usage of much smaller cell sizes.



To cope with growing capacity and coverage requirements, mobile operators are significantly increasing their investments in a variety of Heterogeneous Network or HetNet infrastructure technologies such as strategically deployed small cells, carrier Wi-Fi and DAS (Distributed Antenna System) networks. Adding further to the heterogeneity is the shift towards C-RAN (Centralized RAN) architecture, where centralized baseband functionality is shared across a large number of distributed radio nodes to deliver benefits such as resource pooling, multi-cell coordination, network extensibility and energy efficiency.



The report estimates that global investments on small cells, carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN and DAS will reach more than $15 Billion by the end of 2017, as mobile operators remain committed to tackle the continued growth of mobile data traffic and evolving coverage requirements. At present, the HetNet market is facing a paradigm shift with multiple advancements ranging from small cell virtualization and neutral hosting to the adoption of unlicensed and shared spectrum. In conjunction with 5G and LTE Advanced network rollouts, these advancements will fuel the market to grow at a CAGR of over 18% between 2017 and 2020.



Key Findings



Estimates suggest that global investments on small cells, carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN and DAS will reach more than $15 Billion by the end of 2017, as mobile operators remain committed to tackle the continued growth of mobile data traffic and evolving coverage requirements.

by the end of 2017, as mobile operators remain committed to tackle the continued growth of mobile data traffic and evolving coverage requirements. At present, the HetNet market is facing a paradigm shift with multiple advancements ranging from small cell virtualization and neutral hosting to the adoption of unlicensed and shared spectrum.

In conjunction with 5G and LTE Advanced network rollouts, these advancements will fuel the market to grow at a CAGR of over 18% between 2017 and 2020.

By virtualizing small cells, mobile operators can immediately evaluate the benefits of RAN virtualization with no major impact on their larger macrocell RAN footprint. Estimates suggest that global spending on virtualized small cells will surpass $1 Billion annually by 2020.

annually by 2020. Unlicensed and shared spectrum small cells are also beginning to gain traction, with shipment revenues potentially reaching $240 Million by the end of 2020.

by the end of 2020. The vendor arena is continuing to consolidate with several prominent M&A deals such as CCI's (Communication Components, Inc.) acquisition of BLiNQ Networks and Mavenir's merger with Ranzure Networks.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. An Overview of Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS



3. Integration & Offloading Technology



4. Key Trends in Next-Generation HetNet Infrastructure



5. Industry Roadmap and Value Chain



6. HetNet Deployment Models, Use Cases & Vertical Markets



7. HetNet Backhaul & Fronthaul



8. Standardization & Regulatory Initiatives



9. Service Provider Case Studies



10. Wireless Network Infrastructure Incumbents



11. Macrocell RAN, Small Cell, C-RAN & Mobile Core Specialists



12. Antenna, DAS, RRH, Repeater & Site Solution Specialists



13. Carrier Wi-Fi Specialists



14. Enabling & Complementary Technology Providers



15: Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Solution Providers



16: Market Analysis and Forecasts



17: Conclusion and Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kt94q2/the_hetnet



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716