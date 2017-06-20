Aegon Announces Stock Fraction Final Dividend 2016

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Shareholders were given the opportunity to choose between receiving the 2016 final dividend of EUR 0.13 per common share in cash or in stock. The stock dividend and the cash dividend are approximately equal in value. 46% of shareholders elected to receive the stock dividend.

Those who elected for a stock dividend will receive one Aegon common share for every 35 common shares held. The stock fraction is based on Aegon's average share price as quoted on Euronext Amsterdam, using the high and low of each of the five trading days from June 12 up to and including June 16, 2017. The average share price calculated on this basis amounted to EUR 4.5254. The dividend will be payable as of June 23, 2017. Aegon intends to neutralize the dilutive effect of the stock dividend on earnings per share.

About Aegon

Aegon's roots go back more than 170 years - to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in more than 20 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world's leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon's purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com/about.

