Pharnext SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR00111911287 ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that Xavier Paoli, Chief Commercial Officer and Vice President of R&D Operations and Rodolphe Hajj, Ph.D., Chief Pharmacology Officer, will present at the 6th Annual Drug Repositioning, Repurposing and Rescue Conference in Chicago, USA on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Details are as follow:
|
Date
|
Time
|
Location
|Tuesday, June 27, 2017
|11.00am CDT
|Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel, Chicago
Their presentation, "A New Drug Discovery Paradigm Pioneered by Pharnext: PLEOTHERAPY™," will offer insights into the Company's innovative R&D paradigm. The PLEOTHERAPY™ R&D platform is universally applicable to any disease or compound, regardless of development stage or lifecycle status. It allows the identification and development of synergistic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal lower doses, known as PLEODRUG™. The presentation will also be an opportunity for the speakers to introduce Pharnext's business model and growth strategy for years to come.
In addition, Dr. Hajj will participate in an expert panel discussion titled, "New Technologies and Methods to Advance Systematic Repurposing" on Tuesday, June 27, at 12:55 pm CDT.
If you are interested in meeting Mr. Paoli or Dr. Hajj at the event, please send an email to contact@pharnext.com.
About Pharnext
Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY™. The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal lower doses. These PLEODRUG™ offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety and intellectual property including several product or composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.
The company Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR00111911287).
For more information, visit www.pharnext.com
