

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A federal judge who blocked President Donald Trump's proposed travel ban has amended his injunction to allow the administration to conduct reviews of immigration vetting procedures.



U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson scaled back the injunction following last week's ruling by a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.



The Ninth Circuit upheld the decision to block the core provisions of Trump's executive order but ruled the injunction was overbroad.



The decision by Watson exempts 'internal review procedures that do not burden individuals outside of the executive branch of the federal government.'



The administration will now be allowed to conduct internal reviews of other countries' vetting procedures while the broader case is under review.



Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly called the Ninth Circuit's decision a 'big win' for the administration in an interview with CNN last week.



However, CNN legal analyst and University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck said decision may have the opposite effect substantively.



'The stated purpose of the entry ban was to allow the government to conduct this internal review,' Vladeck said. 'If it's now able to conduct that review while the ban itself remains on hold, that may undermine the justification for the ban in the first place.'



According to Politico, the Supreme Court is expected to announce as soon as Thursday whether it will consider the legality of the Trump travel ban.



