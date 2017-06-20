CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Savanna Energy Services Corp. ("Savanna") (TSX: SVY) announces that at its special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today, holders ("Savanna Shareholders") of common shares of Savanna ("Savanna Shares") approved the amalgamation (the "Amalgamation") of Savanna and 2043224 Alberta Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc. ("Total Energy").

A total of 107,202,817 Savanna Shares (approximately 90.58% of the issued and outstanding Savanna Shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The Amalgamation was approved by approximately 99.99% of the votes cast by Savanna Shareholders, either in person or by proxy at the Meeting, and by approximately the same percentage of the votes cast by Savanna Shareholders, either in person or by proxy at the Meeting, after excluding the votes attaching to Savanna Shares held by Total Energy whose votes may not be included in determining minority approval of a business combination pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

Savanna expects that the Amalgamation will be completed later today, June 20, 2017.

About Savanna

Savanna is a leading contract drilling and oilfield services company operating in North America and Australia providing a broad range of drilling, well servicing and related services with a focus on fit for purpose technologies and industry-leading Aboriginal relationships.

