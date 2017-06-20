

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nearly a quarter of Americans still do not have an emergency fund for an unplanned expense, while more than two third of the people are short on savings, according to a Bankrate.com survey.



According to Bankrate's June Financial Security Index survey that covered 1,000 adults, 24 percent of adults still have no money saved for an emergency like a layoff or a huge medical bill.



However, on the flip side, this is the lowest level since polling began in 2011, indicating that Americans are saving more in case of a financial emergency as the U.S. economy turns around.



Also, 31 percent of Americans have what is considered as an adequate savings cushion - enough to cover six months' worth of expenses or more. According to Bankrate, this is the highest percentage that it has seen in the past seven years and also represents an increase from 28 percent last year.



17 percent of Americans have enough savings to cover three to five months' worth of expenses, with young millennials between the ages of 18 and 26 most likely to fall into this group.



This could be due to a lot of millennials having seen their parents suffer financially through the recession, according to consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch.



Experts recommend having enough savings to cover expenses for three to six months. Bankrate's survey found that one in five adults has some savings, but not enough to pay the bills for the three-month minimum.



The survey recommends that to attain the three-month savings target, people put any extra money they make into a high-yield savings or money market account.



'You have to be in the habit of regularly contributing to your savings, ideally, with a direct deposit from each and every paycheck,' Greg McBride, Bankrate's chief financial analyst, said.



Bankrate said that its Financial Security Index itself has reached an all-time high in June, reflecting the confidence that recently led the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates for the third time in six months.



According to Bankrate, the net worth reading is the strongest ever, with Americans who say their net worth is higher than a year ago outnumbering those who say it is lower by a ratio of 3 to 1.



