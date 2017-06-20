

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UPS will be charging extra during the most important selling seasons between November and December, the company announced. The additional charges will be applicable to large packages and packages over maximum limits.



To meet significant volume surges, UPS would charge extra for ground residential from November 19 to December 2, as well as December 17 to December 23. There will be no additional charges for UPS 3 day select residential, UPS 2nd day air residential and UPS next day air residential clients for up to December 16. But charges will applicable to all these categories during December 17 to December 23.



The company will publish the peak surcharge on September 1.



In the previous year, the average daily volume on holiday season has exceeded 30 million packages on more than half of the available shipping days. On an average non-peak day, the shipping comes to 19 million packages. Last year, UPS has hired more than 95,000 seasonal employees during peak season and shipped around 3 million packages and documents everyday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX