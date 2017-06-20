BatiScript: Script&Go Introduces a New Intuitive Construction Management Software to the UK

RENNES, France, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

BatiScript, uses an intuitive platform with real-time supervision on and off the field to increase productivity on construction sites.

Script&Go today announced the UK launch of BatiScript, a construction management software which gives a new way to easily manage construction site projects on a tablet. Contractors, site managers, architects, and engineers are always needed on site when building a new structure to ensure the work is executed properly. These key players generally operate multiple sites at the same time increasing the need for a tool which can communicate with all members of the team, whether on-site or off.

The list of difficulties on-site is endless, including lost documents, and information filling at the office. The solution to these common issues is in a simple, intuitive, and organized management tool in a digital format. Everyday professionals working in these hectic conditions will be relieved to find BatiScript, the software for mobile devices allowing supervision of construction sites with real-time updates and organization.

BatiScript enables to write reports, run self-checks and manage defects while being mobile and without having to duplicate the work when filling information files including pictures, notes, plans or drawings. BatiScript improves mobile working conditions, helps to increase the teams' productivity on the sites and, with the use of the stylus, maintains traditional handwriting but through a mobile device.

With BatiScript you can manage every step of a project, from the creation to the site assessment.

BatiScript helps to make significant savings including the time spent on each construction site is reduced to the strict necessary minimum and reporting operations are no longer needed. Construction companies save an average of 80% of their time dedicated to the transmission of information, 30% to 40% on inspection, 65% on reinspection and 70% on coordination between the parties.

BatiScript is now available to try at http://www.batiscript.com/en/

About Script&Go

With the launch of BatiScript in the UK, Script&Go will be opening their first office in London in the coming months. Script&Go is a software development company offers tablet solutions based on the recognition of handwriting, gestures and symbols for mobile professionals. Script&Go is a growing company and we already have strong partnerships with large companies including EDF, Eiffage and Costain.