SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Field service appointments can be high-friction events, or strategic opportunities to engage customers and build trust. The outcome depends on whether customers, field agents, and back office support teams are informed and empowered throughout the process. Glympse, the pioneer in location services and location-powered customer experience, is teaming with Microsoft so businesses using Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Field Service can provide customers with constant, accurate awareness regarding the status of field service appointments.

The collaboration seamlessly embeds Glympse En Route, a location-powered customer experience management solution, within the Dynamics 365 for Field Service application through a new, off-the-shelf integration. As a result, end customers receive continuously updated appointment and technician visibility that culminates in a live map view of the technician's location as he travels to the appointment destination.

"Location and estimated time of arrival (ETA) management have become two of the most critical elements of successful field operations and customer interactions -- whether it's for a cable installation, office equipment repair, furniture delivery or maintaining mission-critical medical equipment. Customers demand better information to help them manage their busy schedules, including visual, interactive digital engagements that fit their mobile, on-demand lifestyles. Static, one-way alerts aren't enough anymore, and service providers cannot afford to roll trucks to customers who are not available," said David Troll, senior vice president of Sales and Customer Operations, Glympse.

"Our alliance with Microsoft means more field service organizations of all types and sizes, spanning industries across the globe, will have a faster, easier way to leverage Glympse location technology alongside Microsoft Dynamics 365," continued Troll.

Jeff Comstock, general manager, Dynamics CRM at Microsoft, commented, "By working with Glympse, we're helping our customers provide their end customers even more visibility into technician location and ETA information with a custom branded web experience."

Users of the joint solution can improve customer service and the effectiveness of field operations -- and ultimately drive revenue growth. End customers get steady updates and can track the live status of a service agent, allowing them to more effectively coordinate their schedules with service providers. Prepared customers mean fewer missed, delayed or rescheduled appointments, fewer calls to customer care, efficient appointment execution and faster time to revenue. In addition, internal back office users get better operational visibility through location data, including metrics and live map views of technician teams.

How the Glympse Integration with Field Service Works

The integration package uses standard Field Service workflows to trigger Glympse En Route actions:

End-customers receive automated periodic notifications containing a unique web link.

This link directs customers to a web-based experience (accessible via a mobile device, browser or embedded in a customer portal) to view the ETA and/or location of their service representative. As the appointment draws closer, the status is continually updated.

En Route uses location data from the field to provide organizations with increased internal visibility and performance metrics, helping them better manage their operations.





Installing the pre-built integration package is fast and simple. Field Service users with a Glympse license can add these capabilities by completing a simple set-up process.

About Glympse

Glympse, the location-sharing pioneer, connects consumers, service and delivery organizations, retailers and the Internet of Things (IoT) through its global location platform. This platform provides a simple way to integrate location sharing and ETA management across a connected ecosystem of automobiles, maps, navigation systems, wearables, messaging applications, voice/AI devices, household electronics, smart appliances and more. Glympse En Route, the company's enterprise solution suite, helps field service, sales and delivery teams around the world make contextual location data the focal point of their digital customer experience strategies.

Glympse partners with leading brands such as Amazon, BMW/MINI, Charter Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable), Comcast, Ford, Garmin, General Motors, Gogo Inflight, Google, IBM, Jaguar/Land Rover, Mercedes, NAVIGON, Pizza Hut, Rogers Communications, Samsung, Verizon and Vodafone. Glympse is backed by leading investors including Menlo Ventures, Ignition Partners, Verizon Ventures, and UMC Capital.