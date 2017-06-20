

Mariana Resources Ltd ('Mariana' or 'the Company')



Rule 2.9 Announcement - Update Relevant Securities in Issue



In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Takeover Code, as at 20 June 2017, there are the following classes and number of relevant securities in issue:



* 134,737,675 ordinary shares (excluding 190,250 ordinary shares held in treasury) of 0.1 pence in issue and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange (save for 375,000 ordinary shares which have been issued and are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM and TSXV on or around 26 June 2017). The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for the ordinary shares is GG00BD3GC324.



* 10,298,352 May 2016 placing warrants (May Warrants) in issue which expire on 6 May 2018. Each warrant entitles the holder to convert one warrant into one ordinary share in the Company. Enquiries:



Mariana Resources Ltd +61 2 94374588



Glen Parsons



RFC Ambrian Limited (Financial Adviser to Mariana) +44 (0) 20 3440 6800



Bhavesh Patel Stephen Allen



Blythweigh (Financial PR) +44 (0) 20 7138 3224



Camilla Horsfall Megan Ray



