The 300 Largest Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide - North American & European Markets Represent 55.2 Million Units & 41.9 million Units Respectively - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The 300 Largest Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide" report to their offering.

The 300 Largest Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide is a unique new deliverable featuring a list of the largest IoT projects identified as part world-class market research programs. The database includes project size and geographical distribution as well as a 5-year forecast for each individual project.



The projects included in the top-300 list together account for approximately 156.0 million active cellular IoT connections. This corresponds to as much as 39.2 percent of the total number of M2M connections worldwide at the end of 2016. More than 30 deployments on the list have surpassed 1 million units and the top 10 projects account for more than 60 million units. Fleet management & MRM is the largest vertical in terms of the number of projects on the top list, followed by retail applications, aftermarket automotive and OEM automotive as well as smart homes and buildings. When comparing the number of active units represented by each vertical for the entries in the top-300 list, the OEM automotive is instead the largest vertical, accounting for 30.0 million units, ahead of utilities at close to 27.6 million units and aftermarket automotive representing 24.1 million units.



The North American and European markets represent 55.2 million units and 41.9 million units respectively of the active M2M/IoT units across all verticals on the top list. The Rest of World furthermore accounts for 55.9 million units. The 300 projects on the top list are in the coming five years forecasted to grow from an aggregate total of 156.0 million units to represent over 344.5 million units globally by 2021. This corresponds to an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2 percent.



Key Topics Covered:



1 The 300 largest cellular IoT projects



Introduction

Methodology

Summary of the findings

Concluding remarks and future outlook



Appendix: Top-300 list in Excel format



Company name

Project/product/deployment name and/or type

M2M/IoT vertical

HQ location

Website

Number of active M2M/IoT units per project

Geographical breakdown - North America , Europe , Rest of World

, , Rest of World Forecast per deployment (2016-2021) including estimated CAGR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6bpfx5/the_300_largest

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716