HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS) Market Worth $15 Billion by 2017 and 2030 Forecasts, Says A New Research at ReportsnReports.com

The HetNet Ecosystem market report covers 1,000 pages in total, report indicates that mobile operators will spend more than $15 Billion on small cells, carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN (Centralized RAN) and DAS (Distributed Antenna System) networks, by the end of 2017.

In conjunction with 5G and LTE Advanced network rollouts; these advancements will fuel the market to grow at a CAGR of over 18% between 2017 and 2020. The "HetNet Ecosystem Market (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS): 2017 - 2030 " report presents an in-depth assessment of the HetNet ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, use cases, vertical markets, service provider case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for HetNet infrastructure investments from 2017 till 2030. The forecasts cover 6 individual submarkets and 6 regions.

Topics Covered under HetNet Ecosystem Market Report: HetNet ecosystem; Market drivers and barriers; Enabling technologies and key architectural components for small cells, carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN and DAS; Integration, offloading and SON (Self-Organizing Network) technologies; Key trends including RAN disaggregation; small cell virtualization; unlicensed and shared spectrum usage; and neutral hosting; Complementary technologies and concepts including millimeter wave radio access; MEC (Mobile Edge Computing); FWA (Fixed Wireless Access); control and user plane separation; and network slicing; Small cell backhaul and C-RAN fronthaul technologies; HetNet use cases and deployment models including SCaaS (Small Cells-as-a-Service); Enterprise RAN; rural small cells; and tactical small cells for military and public safety applications; Over 30 case studies of service provider HetNet deployments; Regulatory landscape and standardization; Industry roadmap and value chain; Profiles and strategies of over 500 leading ecosystem players; Strategic recommendations for HetNet infrastructure vendors and mobile operators; Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030.

The report has the following key findings:

At present, the HetNet market is facing a paradigm shift with multiple advancements ranging from small cell virtualization and neutral hosting to the adoption of unlicensed and shared spectrum.

By virtualizing small cells, mobile operators can immediately evaluate the benefits of RAN virtualization with no major impact on their larger macrocell RAN footprint. SNS research estimates that global spending on virtualized small cells will surpass $1 Billion annually by 2020.

Unlicensed and shared spectrum small cells are also beginning to gain traction, with shipment revenues potentially reaching $240 Million by the end of 2020.

The vendor arena is continuing to consolidate with several prominent M&A deals such as CCI's (Communication Components, Inc.) acquisition of BLiNQ Networks and Mavenir's merger with Ranzure Networks.

Another report titled The United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia HetNet Ecosystem Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021 analyses and researches the HetNet Ecosystem development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like Intel Corporation, Dell, BT Group, China Unicom, China Mobile, Tata Elxsi, TE Connectivity, Zayo Group, American Mobile Group, Black Box Company, Telecom Group, China Telecom, Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, Huawei, and Hitachi. Market segment by Type, HetNet Ecosystem can be split into: Small Cells, Small Cell Backhaul, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN, C-RAN Fronthaul and DAS, and by Application.

