GomSpace Selected by UnseenLabs for the Turn-key Delivery of a Disruptive Spectrum Monitoring System Based on Nanosatellites

STOCKHOLM, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

GomSpace ApS ("GomSpace") a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB (publ) ("the Company") has been selected by and has entered into a procurement contract with UnseenLabs SAS to develop and deliver a system based on nanosatellites to provide disruptive spectrum monitoring services from space.

GomSpace will deliver the system to UnseenLabs into orbit as a turn-key solution with the launch date expected to happen in second half 2018. The system will operate innovative payloads developed by UnseenLabs, including unique hardware and software.

This is the first step towards a future constellation using advanced spectrum monitoring dedicated to a disruptive maritime surveillance service.

"GomSpace is extremely excited to be part of this very unique project from UnseenLabs. With this project, we believe that UnseenLabs seconded by GomSpace will provide a disruptive capacity to the detection segment in the professional low-earth orbit satellite business," says Niels Buus, CEO of GomSpace.

"UnseenLabs has found in GomSpace a real European specialist in the nanosatellite domain; we are very pleased with the technical capabilities and the agility of the solutions they can provide. Their flight proven hardware and software products are for us a major source of confidence, allowing us to focus our expertise on payloads, missions and services." say Jonathan Galic, CEO and cofounder with Clément GALIC of UnseenLabs.

About GomSpace Group AB:

The Company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace ApS, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The Company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

About UnseenLabs

UnseenLabs is a French start up dedicated to Space Systems and Services, based in Rennes in Brittany, France. UnseenLabs is supported by the Rennes Atalante science and technology park and is part of the space booster Morespace in Brest, France.

UnseenLabs' first service will provide new types of spectrum monitoring data to civil and military actors within the maritime surveillance domain.

More information available on unseenlabs.space.

For more information, please contact:

Niels Buus (CEO)

Tel: +45-40-31-55-57

Email: nbu@gomspace.com

About GS Sweden AB

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/gomspace-selected-by-unseenlabs-for-the-turn-key-delivery-of-a-disruptive-spectrum-monitoring-system,c2292483

The following files are available for download: