Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] Chairman CEO, Arthur Sadoun, today announces the next step of The Power of One, initiated in 2015 by Maurice Lévy, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe. After the acquisition of Sapient with its world-class technology expertise, and after having broken the barriers between our different entities to form Solution hubs, Publicis Groupe builds the platform of the future: Marcel. Marcel will be the first-ever professional assistant platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, that connects 80,000 employees across 200 disciplines in 130 countries. Marcel draws on the predictive nature of AI to identify opportunities, anticipate clients' needs, connect people, and unleash creativity while harnessing the power of the Groupe's data spine to drive business solutions.

Marcel's features are inspired by the results of Publicis Groupe's global talent survey conducted in 2017, revealing authentic insight about how the people within our company want to work in the future.

Marcel will give Publicis Groupe newfound opportunities to connect diverse and extreme skillsets seamlessly -- designers with data scientists, robotics with retail specialists, consultants with creators, the possibilities are endless, business solutions infinite, all at the service of our clients.

In order to develop and deploy the platform, Publicis Groupe will shift its promotional budget from industry events to focus its investment. In June 2018, Publicis Groupe plans to launch Marcel exclusively at Viva Technology, the world's leading event for technology and innovation, in Paris. Publicis Groupe will resume its participation in industry events in September 2018.

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman CEO: "Marcel is another milestone in our ambition to become a platform at the service of our clients. Make no mistake, it is an operational transformation. We are one of the last industries that has yet to unleash the power of every individual thanks to technology. It's time to draw a line in the sand for our people

Carla Serrano, Chief Strategy Officer: "We are applying the strategy we recommend to our clients to ourselves future-proof your business by delivering valued experiences to your clients, your partners and especially your employees. With Marcel, every person that works at Publicis will come face to face with their best work."

Mark Tutssel, Creative Chairman of Publicis Communications: "Marcel is a platform for talent and creativity without borders. It unleashes the collective creative firepower of the Groupe, and is a springboard for the infinite potential of ideas."

Named after Marcel Bleustein Blanchet, the founder of Publicis and a creative visionary who once said "An entrepreneur is a person who leaves the least amount of time between an idea and its execution." Marcel will allow just that.

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest Spark, Blue 449, Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish, DigitasLBi, Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health. These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupe's expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

