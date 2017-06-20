ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group PLC

20th June 2017

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 19th June 2017 it made the annual awards for 2017 to 193 senior executives under its Performance Share Plan ("PSP").

Awards under the PSP comprise the conditional right to receive ordinary shares of 10p each, which for the directors ordinarily vest on the fifth anniversary of grant for awards made on and after 2017. Vesting of awards is subject to continued employment and the achievement of challenging performance targets set by the Remuneration Committee. The Company intends to utilise shares held by the Group's Employee Share Ownership Trust to fulfil any obligations to award shares to employees, which may arise.

The following awards were made to the executive directors and PDMRs:

Director Number of ordinary 10p shares covered by the award Geoff Drabble 97,287 Sat Dhaiwal 26,195 Brendan Horgan 66,108 Suzanne Wood 46,591 Kurt Kenkel * 17,300 Russ Brown * 16,527 Francis Hassis * 16,527 Tim Robinette * 8,880 Phil Parker ** 5,395

The exercise price for the above awards is GBP1 for all ordinary shares to which the award relates. No consideration was paid for the grant of any of these awards.

The Company further announces that the awards made to its executive directors and PDMRs in June 2014 vested on 19th June 2017.

As a result of the vesting of the 2014 award the directors and PDMRs received the following number of ordinary 10p shares:

Geoff Drabble 111,314 Sat Dhaiwal 27,794 Brendan Horgan 46,683 Suzanne Wood 45,834 Kurt Kenkel 22,486 Russ Brown 21,474 Francis Hassis 21,474 Tim Robinette 4,319

The directors and PDMRs sold these ordinary 10p shares on 19th June 2017 at 1,622 pence per share.

The directors' total shareholdings are:

Number of ordinary

10p shares Percentage of issued

Share capital Geoff Drabble 1,334,159 0.27 Sat Dhaiwal 150,000 0.03 Brendan Horgan 493,874 0.10 Suzanne Wood 208,805 0.04

* Sunbelt Rentals' operational executives

** A Plant's finance director

Eric Watkins, General Counsel. Tel: 020 7726 9740