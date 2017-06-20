ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 20
Ashtead Group PLC
20th June 2017
Director / PDMR Shareholding
Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 19th June 2017 it made the annual awards for 2017 to 193 senior executives under its Performance Share Plan ("PSP").
Awards under the PSP comprise the conditional right to receive ordinary shares of 10p each, which for the directors ordinarily vest on the fifth anniversary of grant for awards made on and after 2017. Vesting of awards is subject to continued employment and the achievement of challenging performance targets set by the Remuneration Committee. The Company intends to utilise shares held by the Group's Employee Share Ownership Trust to fulfil any obligations to award shares to employees, which may arise.
The following awards were made to the executive directors and PDMRs:
|Director
|Number of ordinary 10p
|shares covered by the award
|Geoff Drabble
|97,287
|Sat Dhaiwal
|26,195
|Brendan Horgan
|66,108
|Suzanne Wood
|46,591
|Kurt Kenkel
|*
|17,300
|Russ Brown
|*
|16,527
|Francis Hassis
|*
|16,527
|Tim Robinette
|*
|8,880
|Phil Parker
|**
|5,395
The exercise price for the above awards is GBP1 for all ordinary shares to which the award relates. No consideration was paid for the grant of any of these awards.
The Company further announces that the awards made to its executive directors and PDMRs in June 2014 vested on 19th June 2017.
As a result of the vesting of the 2014 award the directors and PDMRs received the following number of ordinary 10p shares:
|Geoff Drabble
|111,314
|Sat Dhaiwal
|27,794
|Brendan Horgan
|46,683
|Suzanne Wood
|45,834
|Kurt Kenkel
|22,486
|Russ Brown
|21,474
|Francis Hassis
|21,474
|Tim Robinette
|4,319
The directors and PDMRs sold these ordinary 10p shares on 19th June 2017 at 1,622 pence per share.
The directors' total shareholdings are:
|Number of ordinary
10p shares
|Percentage of issued
Share capital
|Geoff Drabble
|1,334,159
|0.27
|Sat Dhaiwal
|150,000
|0.03
|Brendan Horgan
|493,874
|0.10
|Suzanne Wood
|208,805
|0.04
* Sunbelt Rentals' operational executives
** A Plant's finance director
Contact:
Eric Watkins, General Counsel. Tel: 020 7726 9740