Research and Markets - Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market - Trends and Forecast to 2024 - Key Players are Axogen, Checkpoint Surgical, Collagen Matrix, Integra Lifesciences, Polyganics, Stryker & Synovis Micro

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market - Trends and Forecast to 2024" report to their offering.

The global nerve repair biomaterials market is witnessing a rapid growth due to increasing geriatric population, increasing incidence of nerve injuries and neurological disorders, favourable reimbursement policies, and increased government funding. The demand for nerve repair biomaterials is increasing in the hospitals followed by ambulatory trauma centres due to increasing aging population and rising number of nerve injuries and nerve surgeries.



The Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market has been segmented on the basis of product type into nerve repair and nerve protection. The nerve repair biomaterials market is further segmented into nerve conduits and, nerve grafts. Nerve Repair Graft is further segmented into allograft and acellularized allograft. Nerve protection market is segmented into nerve protector and nerve wrap.



On the basis of end user, the nerve repair biomaterial market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centres.



Based on the injury type, the nerve repair biomaterial market is segmented into epineural nerve repair, perineural nerve repair, and group fascicular repair.



Companies Mentioned



Axogen, Inc.

Checkpoint Surgical, Inc.

Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Polyganics B.V.

Stryker Corporation

Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Market Landscape Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Executive Summary



6 Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, by Product Type



7 Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, by Injury Type



8 Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, by End User



9 Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, by Geography



10 Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market: Competitive Landscape



11 Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, Company Profiles



12 Appendix



