

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets got off to a positive start Tuesday, but remained stuck in a sideways trend for the first few hours of trade. The markets then began to pare their early gains and slipped into negative territory in the afternoon.



Early gains were driven by yesterday's record setting performance on Wall Street and continued euphoria from the French election results. However, dovish comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and a steep drop in crude oil prices soured the mood among investors. Energy stocks were under pressure as crude prices tumbled to near bear market territory.



The time is not right to begin raising interest rates, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday, citing the weak wage growth and inflationary pressures.



'Given the mixed signals on consumer spending and business investment, and given the still subdued domestic inflationary pressures, in particular anemic wage growth, now is not yet the time to begin that adjustment,' Carney said in his delayed speech at the Mansion House.



The Confederation of British Industry forecast a steady, but subdued economic growth for the UK over the next couple of years as the country faces several headwinds.



In its latest economic forecast, released Tuesday, the business lobby said British businesses and the government should navigate carefully in the months ahead amid the ongoing political uncertainty and Brexit negotiations.



The business group forecast 1.6 percent growth for this year and 1.4 percent for 2018. The outlook for this year was revised up from 1.3 percent and that for next year from 1.1 percent.



The upturn in the German economy is gaining impetus, the Munich-based Ifo economic institute said Tuesday. The Ifo raised its growth outlook for this year to 1.8 percent from 1.5 percent. For 2018, the think tank projected 2 percent growth instead of 1.8 percent.



The German economy is set to sustain its robust growth momentum this year with foreign trade emerging again as the key driver, but policymakers must prepare the economy for the uncertainties from the USA and Brexit, the Federation of German Industries, or BDI, said Tuesday.



Real economic output will grow by 1.5 percent, BDI President Dieter Kempf said in Berlin. The biggest euro area economy grew 1.9 percent in 2016.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.57 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.53 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.59 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.58 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.32 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.68 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.07 percent.



In Paris, Dassault Systèmes advanced 0.28 percent after it acquired a majority stake in Outscale, a global leader in enterprise-class cloud services.



In London, Barclays slipped 1.62 percent after the Serious Fraud Office charged the British lender, its former chief executive and three other former top executives with fraud over their actions in the 2008 financial crisis.



Wolseley dipped 0.02 percent despite the plumbing and heating supplier forecasting annual trading profit in line with expectations.



BT Group dropped 1.17 percent after saying it would repurchase up to 200 million pounds ($255.46 million) worth of shares from French telecoms group Orange.



Novartis climbed 0.76 percent in Zurich after its eye drug RTH258 (brolucizumab) met the primary and key secondary endpoints in two Phase III studies.



Brewing giant Heineken rose 0.53 percent in Amsterdam ahead of the deadline to address concerns expressed by the competitions watchdog over its planned acquisition of Punch Taverns outlets.



Mediaset gained 1.69 percent in Milan after the broadcaster acquired an 11.1 percent stake in Mediaset Premium from Spain's Telefonica for an undisclosed amount.



The Eurozone current account surplus declined to the lowest level in more than two years in April, figures from the European Central Bank showed Tuesday. The current account surplus fell to EUR 22.2 billion in April from EUR 35.7 billion in March. This was the lowest since November 2014, when the surplus totaled EUR 21.65 billion.



Germany's producer price inflation eased to a four-month low in May, figures from Destatis revealed Tuesday. Producer prices advanced 2.8 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 3.4 percent growth seen in April and the 2.9 percent increase economists had forecast. The 2.8 percent was the weakest growth since January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX