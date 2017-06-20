LAVAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Axe Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AXQ) (the "Company") announces the beginning of a prospecting campaign on the Unique project. The project is located approximately 20 Km North East of the city of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

Several geological elements held attention of AXE technical team following field reconnaissance.

- The presence of a syenite pluton. This type of intrusion is commonly associated with the gold-bearing systems of the Abitibi.

- Corridors of fracturing which make a few dozen meters cut the intrusion.

- A fractures controlled pervasive hematite alteration is locally carrying pyrite.

- Deformation zones related to the Porcupine Break bound the Clericy pluton inside property limits.

Axe mobilizes a prospecting crew to cover and sample systematically the property centered on the Clericy Township. The program objective is to test indicators of a large tonnage low grade disseminated deposit. Emphasis will be put on sampling hematized and pyritized fractures zones.

The sector of interest was never the object of such an exploration effort, as it can be shown by the assessment works compilation (http://sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca). AXE will apply a systematic sampling approach on the target.

ABOUT AXE EXPLORATION INC.

- Unique Project (Abitibi, Rouyn-Noranda): 100%-owned by Axe

- Commandant Project (Abitibi, Val-d'Or): 100%-owned by Axe

- Gold Peak Project (Abitibi, Rouyn-Noranda): 100%-owned by Axe

- Destorbelle Project (Abitibi, Rouyn-Noranda): 50%-owned by Typhoon Exploration Inc. / 50% by Axe

Axe is in excellent financial position and is optimistic to create value in 2017 his shareholders with only 57,357,445 emitted ordinary shares and in circulation.

The technical information which appears in this press release is approved by Martin Demers geo. Technical Adviser of Axe Exploration Inc. Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

David Mc Donald

President and CEO

450.622.5785

info@axeexploration.com

www.axeexploration.com



