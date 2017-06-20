SANTA BARBARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- RightScale® Inc., a demonstrated leader in enterprise cloud management, today announced that RightScale was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards finalist in the Best Cloud Management category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information, and business technology.

RightScale continues to pick up industry accolades in 2017 for the RightScale Cloud Management platform as well as for RightScale Optima, the company's new standalone cloud cost management and optimization solution.

Other recognition RightScale has received for its industry innovation and leadership include:

EMA Research (subscription required): Accelerate Cloud Transformation, Optimize Cloud Costs Through Governance and Collaboration

IDC Innovators (subscription required): Multicloud Management, 2017

Modern Infrastructure Magazine: Best In Class 2017 Private/Hybrid Cloud Management

"RightScale has made major strides this past year by expanding our product portfolio to add RightScale Optima, a new standalone collaborative cloud expense management solution that helps organizations ensure they can realize savings opportunities," said Michael Crandell, CEO of RightScale. "Our decade of experience has enabled us to design the industry's most powerful cloud management and cloud cost optimization solutions. We offer customers the choice of a cloud cost management solution and a complete cloud management platform."

The SIIA CODiE Awards is among the premier awards programs for the software and information industries and has been recognizing product excellence for more than 30 years. Of the 93 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology, RightScale was honored as one of 205 finalists across the 59 business technology categories.

"I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity of the products that have been selected as this year's CODiE Award finalists," said Ken Wasch, president of SIIA. "We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business."

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants, and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review that determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during the CODiE Award Business Technology Winner Announcement & Celebration on July 25 in San Francisco. Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/Finalists

